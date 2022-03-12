Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%.
Shares of NASDAQ LSEA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.94. 94,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,948. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $10.01.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
