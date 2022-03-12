Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.94. 94,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,948. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.97. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $10.01.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSEA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

