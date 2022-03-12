Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.57 million.Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.82. 1,318,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,130. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 8,851 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $425,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,447 shares of company stock worth $4,093,852. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,675,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,412,000 after buying an additional 143,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lantheus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lantheus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

