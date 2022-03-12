Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,569 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 512,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after buying an additional 197,158 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. 9,216,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,551,446. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

