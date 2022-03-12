Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.15.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $379.68. 2,252,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.30 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $407.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

