Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in IQVIA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 440,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in IQVIA by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

IQV traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.61. The company had a trading volume of 572,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,367. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.30 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.59.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

