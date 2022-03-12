Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares during the period. CBIZ makes up about 0.5% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of CBIZ worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CBIZ by 14.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $307,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBIZ stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 190,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

