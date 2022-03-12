Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $22.26 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the quarter. LHC Group comprises 5.8% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.40% of LHC Group worth $22,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in LHC Group by 68.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 29.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.44. 255,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,264. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.06.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

