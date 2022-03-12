Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a growth of 148.1% from the February 13th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LGI opened at $16.52 on Friday. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

