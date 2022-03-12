Legacy Bridge LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.17.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $221.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $552.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total transaction of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

