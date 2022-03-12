Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after buying an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67.

