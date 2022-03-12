Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

