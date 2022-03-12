Legacy Bridge LLC Trims Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Legacy Bridge LLC cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.56 and its 200 day moving average is $217.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.79.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

