Legacy Bridge LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after buying an additional 3,977,434 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,043 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,134,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,287 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $82.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

