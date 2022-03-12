Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a growth of 125.3% from the February 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other news, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $520,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

