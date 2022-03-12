Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $322.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LII shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th.

Shares of LII stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.28. 263,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,166. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $243.92 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lennox International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lennox International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,382,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Lennox International by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

