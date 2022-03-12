Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $741.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will post $741.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $745.20 million and the lowest is $738.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $552.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.82.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. 2,996,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $142,515.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after buying an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after purchasing an additional 526,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after purchasing an additional 540,508 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.