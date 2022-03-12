Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.930-$6.030 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.90.

LSI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.16. 247,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,992. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.80. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Life Storage by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Life Storage by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Life Storage by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

