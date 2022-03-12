Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.42 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

LTH stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

LTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

About Life Time Group (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.