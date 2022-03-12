Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.42 EPS

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Life Time Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
LTH stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $261,000.
About Life Time Group (Get Rating)
Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Life Time Group (LTH)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.