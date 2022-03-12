Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 779 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,181 shares of company stock worth $2,404,906. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $90.69 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.