Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1,070.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 2.4% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

