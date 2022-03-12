Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys New Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $23,365,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $14,973,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,688,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,940,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,948,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTE shares. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $49.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.73%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.