Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 981.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.3% during the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 96,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

RBA stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

