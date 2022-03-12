Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $185,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex by 5.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trex by 20.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $74.04 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01.
A number of research analysts have commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.62.
Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trex (TREX)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.