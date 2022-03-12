Lindbrook Capital LLC Invests $185,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 3.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Trex by 28.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex by 5.7% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex by 8.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trex by 20.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $74.04 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TREX shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

