Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Linde by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 187,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,577,000 after purchasing an additional 37,293 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Linde by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 83,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,791,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $280.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $264.12 and a twelve month high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

