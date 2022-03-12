Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of FEZ stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

