Liquity Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.10 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Liquity has a market capitalization of $43.10 million and approximately $479,070.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00006463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.91 or 0.06589757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.99 or 0.99951244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00041666 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,037,082 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

