LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ RAMP opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $58.74.
About LiveRamp (Get Rating)
