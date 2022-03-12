LiveRamp Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,749 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,408% compared to the typical volume of 514 call options.

LiveRamp stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -68.55 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in LiveRamp by 1,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.88.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

