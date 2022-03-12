LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.720-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.80.
Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.05. 1,284,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,809. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in LKQ by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.
About LKQ (Get Rating)
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
