Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 64 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 64 ($0.84) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.47 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 48.09. The company has a market cap of £32.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

In other news, insider Robin Budenberg acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($307,914.05). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($177,587.58).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

