LocalCoinSwap Hits Market Cap of $502,244.30 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $502,244.30 and $1,372.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00293636 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000604 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.72 or 0.01305915 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003288 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,398,420 coins and its circulating supply is 50,185,643 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

