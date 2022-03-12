Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the February 13th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LBAS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 202,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,813. Location Based Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

About Location Based Technologies

Location Based Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and sells personal locator devices and services. Its product, the PocketFinder is a small, completely wireless, location device that enables users to locate a person, pet, vehicle or other valuable item at any time from almost anywhere. The company was founded by Scalisi F.

