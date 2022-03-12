Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market cap of $683.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.47. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $24.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.89 by $6.96. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.