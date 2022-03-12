L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Update

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the February 13th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRLCY. Barclays raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($472.83) to €450.00 ($489.13) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €458.00 ($497.83) to €339.00 ($368.48) in a report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €430.00 ($467.39) to €450.00 ($489.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.20.

Shares of LRLCY stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $71.04 and a twelve month high of $97.48.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

