Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.02.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $137.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.70.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

