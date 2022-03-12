Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 52,390 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 190.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SM Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $38.02 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 760.55 and a beta of 5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

