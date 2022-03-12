Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 567.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 710,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 603,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,255,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275,735 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 216,295 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,848,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.22 per share, with a total value of $118,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $835,314. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.03 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About First Financial Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.