Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in YETI by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in YETI by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.00 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 15.07%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on YETI from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

