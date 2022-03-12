Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 3,400 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 107,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

