Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 425 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of XOP stock opened at $126.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1-year low of $71.48 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average of $102.31.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

