Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 9,500 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,092,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after buying an additional 92,403 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after buying an additional 88,433 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after buying an additional 385,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after buying an additional 464,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $58.64 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21.

