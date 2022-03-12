LPL Financial LLC Acquires 751 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 508,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1,080.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 297,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after buying an additional 272,002 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 230.4% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 278,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after buying an additional 194,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 230,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 138,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $137.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.31.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.