LPL Financial LLC Buys 23,936 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,150,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,774,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.32. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.21 and a 52-week high of $23.96.

