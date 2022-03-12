LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.69% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $678,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMO opened at $25.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $25.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.