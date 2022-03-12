LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.38 and a 52-week high of $92.49.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

