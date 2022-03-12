Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif. “

Get Lulus Fashion Lounge alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LVLU. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulus Fashion Lounge presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.86.

LVLU stock opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42.

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $106.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.45 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lulus Fashion Lounge will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge (Get Rating)

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lulus Fashion Lounge (LVLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulus Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.