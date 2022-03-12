Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of MGY opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $14,232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108,672.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.