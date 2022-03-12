Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 696,400 shares, an increase of 100.6% from the February 13th total of 347,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLRYY remained flat at $$0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mail.ru Group has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $26.95.

Mail.ru Group Company Profile

VK Co, Ltd. engages in the development of Internet communications and entertainment services. It operates through following segments: Email, Portal and IM; VK; Social Networks; Online Games; and Search, E-commerce and Other Services. The Email, Portal and IM segment includes email, instant messaging services, and the Mail.ru portal together with media projects.

