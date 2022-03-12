Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Raised to $66.00

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.86.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.