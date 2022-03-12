Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Raised to $66.00

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MARA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.86.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 4.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

