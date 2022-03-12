Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Given a C$3.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MOZ has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.54.

Shares of TSE MOZ opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.01. The firm has a market cap of C$737.93 million and a PE ratio of -80.83. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$2.13 and a twelve month high of C$3.73.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

